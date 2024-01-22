Republican 14-week abortion ban faces likely veto

A Republican bill aimed at restricting abortions in Wisconsin is likely on the fast track to the governor’s veto. Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) said it will provide voters the opportunity weigh in on a statewide ballot referendum in April.

They’re unlikely to get that chance – Governor Tony Evers has indicated that he’ll veto the bill. “We’ve seen the progress across the nation with states allowing their voters to weigh in on it, and I think it would be a very sad day in the state of Wisconsin if our governor said no voters you don’t get to have a voice on this,” Felzkowski said.

Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) is critical of Republican lawmakers “acting as if they are healthcare providers and doctors is not what Wisconsinites want. And frankly the process by which they’re going through is not how government should be working.”

The bill was introduced on Friday and has a public hearing at the Capitol on Monday.