Republican medical marijuana bill nearly ready

Medical marijuana is closer to becoming a reality in Wisconsin. In a recent interview with WRN, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he has enough Republican votes to pass a bill in that chamber – even if Democrats oppose it.

“Because unfortunately my Democratic colleagues have said if we don’t go full recreational marijuana they’re uninterested,” the Republican leader said. “That’s never going to happen as long as Republicans are in charge. We have too many drugs in society not too few, so I can’t imagine us legalizing recreational marijuana.”

Governor Tony Evers said he’s likely to sign the bill, but also supports full legalization. “That’s one of the many things that Republicans are a bit out of tune on and hopefully having some experience with medicinal . . . will make a difference,” Evers told WRN. “And also I think having a different legislature will make a difference in that area too.”

Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois all have laws in place allowing for recreational cannabis, and many Wisconsin residents are now within a short drive of dispensaries in those states.