Retired rear admiral issues warning about Trump’s threat to democracy

A former military officer brings a warning to Wisconsin voters. Retired Navy Rear Admiral Michael Smith spoke in Milwaukee and at the Capitol in Madison on Thursday about the presidential election.

“This election is different. This is against Donald Trump, who is an existential threat to everything I swore to defend. Make no mistake. This year democracy is on the ballot.”

Smith is founder and president of National Security Leaders for America. “We are going to use our unique perspectives to warn the American people to warn them that Trump must never again be allowed in the Oval Office.”

Smith said while retired military officers are not supposed to get involved in politics, the threat posed by Trump is too great to ignore.