State capitols bomb threat hoax includes Madison

Bomb threats were made to numerous state Capitols on Wednesday, including in Wisconsin.

The State Capitol in Madison was one of many across the nation targeted in a mass bomb threat hoax. There were reports of at least 23 state capitals receiving a generic email related to bomb threats.

A Wisconsin Department of Administration spokesperson said additional measures were taken to ensure the safety of the Capitol and those working inside. State Capitol Police worked with law enforcement partners including federal agencies.

While some capitols were evacuated, there were no reports of any substantiated threats at any location.