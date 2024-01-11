Vruwink stresses focus on railroad crossing safety

Wisconsin Railway Commissioner Don Vruwink wants to highlight safety at rail crossings around the state. Vruwink briefed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday

“Because we’ve had 19 derailments in the state of Wisconsin this year, two major ones. We’ve had five deaths, we’ve had seven trespassing incidents. So things do happen. And it’s my job to make sure that the less this happens, the better it is for the people of our state.”

The former Democratic lawmaker was appointed last year by Governor Tony Evers to lead the small office, which is responsible for oversight of 4200 crossings in the state. Vruwink’s appointment must still be confirmed by the state Senate.