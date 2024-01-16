WDVA effort to make Valentine’s Day brighter for Wisconsin veterans

You can help make Valentine’s Day brighter for Wisconsin veterans. For a second year, individuals and groups are asked to send Valentine’s to the veteran homes at Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove.

“Last year, there was an unbelievable outpouring of care from people from as far as Alaska and every corner of Wisconsin,” said James Bond, Secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. “In total, we received about 24,000 Valentines from individuals and groups.”

The WDVA asks that the Valentines be in the mail by January 31. Send cards to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Attention: Veteran Valentine’s, PO Box 7843 Madison, 53707.

“What I really enjoyed is that it gave our staff an opportunity to see smiles and the joy of these Valentines that they brought to the members in our facilities,” Bond said.