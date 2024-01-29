Western Wisconsin lawmakers concerned over closure of several hospitals in the region

Elected officials in western Wisconsin are still coming to terms with the departure of a major health care employer. State Senator Jeff Smith says of particular concern are mental health services offered at Sacred Heart in Eau Claire

“They’ve got a grant to expand mental health services, and now people are really concerned that that’s not going to happen and what is going to happen with that. So it just hits all sorts of places that are that really are a concern.”

HSHS Health System announced last week it will close its hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, and Prevea clinics in the Chippewa Valley.

More than 1200 HSHS and Prevea employees will be impacted by the closures, most of which will be completed by mid-April.