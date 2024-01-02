Whitewater asks White House for assistance with immigrants

The city of Whitewater is asking the White House for help in addressing immigrant related challenges. In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden and co-signed by City Manager John Weidl, Whitewater Police Chief Daniel Meyer said immigrants have put a strain on his department’s resources.

Meyer estimates some 800-1000 immigrants have arrived in the city of some 15,000 residents since early 2022, primarily from Venezuela and Nicaragua. He noted that serious crimes have been linked to immigrants in some manner, including the death of an infant, several sexual assaults and a kidnapping.

Meyer stressed that the purpose of the letter is not to denigrate or vilify immigrants, but that police need help.