Policy Forum report shows Wisconsin state tax rates at historic lows

Wisconsin’s tax rates remained extremely low in 2023. That’s according to an annual report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher Ari Brown says Wisconsin’s tax rates are about as low as they can get. “Overall tax burdens remained very low historically, they rose ever slow, so ever so slightly, from 9.96%, last year to 10%, flat this year.”

Brown says cutting taxes any lower than this will start cutting into necessary services in some communities. “Everything ranging from public health, police and fire, public safety to things like parks and roads.”

Brown says WPF considers all sorts of taxes, from state income tax to property taxes to cigarette taxes and that their review judges total taxes paid to Wisconsin cities, counties and the state.