Court orders Dean Phillips name placed on Wisconsin’s April primary ballot

It appears Joe Biden won’t be the only Democrat on Wisconsin’s April presidential primary ballot. On Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an order that Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips’ name appear on the ballot as. Phillips is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic Party nomination.

All five justices agreed with his argument that Wisconsin law requires primary ballot access for “all candidates whose candidacy is generally advocated or recognized in the national news media.” The court found the Wisconsin Presidential Primary Selection Committee abused its power in omitting Phillips name last month.

The state Elections Commission has until March 15th to get ballots to local clerks. Phillips received just over 2200 votes and finished third in Saturday’s low turnout South Carolina Primary, behind self-help author Marianne Williamson. –