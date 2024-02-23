Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Environment / Conservation / Evers expected to veto PFAs bill

Evers expected to veto PFAs bill

By

Legislation designed to help clean up PFAS chemicals contamination is ready for action by Governor Tony Evers. And the Democratic governor has already signaled that action will be a veto, over concerns that it fails to provide the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with authority to enforce clean-ups of the so-called “forever chemicals.” It passed on a party line vote Thursday in the state Assembly, where Republicans argued that the contamination grants called for in the bill are necessary to make remediation a reality, particularly for owners of private wells.

–      