Evers signs new legislative district maps

At the Capitol on Monday, Wisconsin’s legislative maps saga reached a conclusion. Democratic Governor Tony Evers on Monday signed the maps he submitted, which were passed last week by the Republican controlled legislature.

“They’re my maps nothing more, and nothing less,” the governor said.

The new maps will be in place for the fall elections. Numerous re-drawn Senate and Assembly districts will end the advantage Republicans have enjoyed under gerrymandered maps for more than a decade.

Evers explained the impact. “First, these maps are fair. We’re aiming to make sure every party has a fair shake at winning the legislature. Under these maps, it’s more likely that each party will win a majority of legislative seats when they earn the majority of your votes. Common sense. Second, these maps are responsive. Under these maps will see more competitive contested races by making it more likely the legislative districts will flip from one party’s control to another when voters preferences change. Every vote matters. And that’s also good for democracy. And finally, these maps reflect the will of the people.”

In a crowded conference room, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signs his legislative district maps passed by Republican controlled legislature last week. “These maps are fair, responsive and reflect the will of the people.” pic.twitter.com/9HPFu1Iofx — Bob Hague (@BobHague5) February 19, 2024

The maps passed last week with little support from Democrats in either chamber. Among those voting no, Senator Mark Sprietzer of Beloit, who was on hand Monday as Evers signed them. “My vote was never about the map itself, it was about the process, it was about making sure we looked at all the legal angles to make sure there wasn’t a Republican trick here to avoid fair maps,” Sprietzer said. “And I trust the Governor Evers has done that he’s talked to the lawyers He’s taken his time to make the right decision here and the right decision was to sign the map.”

Republican leaders insisted they had no tricks up their sleeves in adopting the Evers maps. “It’s sort of rich or funny, some of the comments made by the Democrats on the floor,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said on WISN’s ‘UpFront’ program on Sunday. “I mean, the Senate Democrats are a party to the lawsuit. They introduced their own maps which are really horrible and purely a Democrat gerrymander, and which is I’m guessing why all but one of them voted against it.”