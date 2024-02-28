Evers vetoes PFAS cleanup bill

Governor Tony Evers vetoes a “forever chemicals” cleanup bill. The Republican authored bill passed the Legislature on party line votes. In a statement on Tuesday the Democratic governor said he continues to object to a provision that would require the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to go before the Joint Finance Committee to request $125 million in funding for PFAs cleanup. He wants the budget panel – which has a Republican majority – to release the funding directly to the agency to assist PFAs harmed communities.

