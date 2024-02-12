Gallagher won’t seek reelection in Wisconsin’s 8th CD

There’s an open congressional seat in northeast Wisconsin. Eighth District Congressman Mike Gallagher announced over the weekend he won’t seek reelection this fall. In a statement the Green Bay Area Republican said “electoral politics was never supposed to be a career and Congress is no place to grow old.”

A statement from Congressman Gallagher. pic.twitter.com/93xhZIyVRb — Rep. Gallagher Press Office (@RepGallagher) February 10, 2024

A statement from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin cited dysfunction in the House Republican caucus.

Gallagher was criticized by fellow Republicans last week when he voted against impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. During his four terms in the House, Gallagher has been seen as a hawk on US China relations, chairing the select committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

The Journal Sentinel reported that former Republican state Senator Roger Roth of Appleton has already announced he’ll run for the seat.