Great Lakes tribal leaders ask Biden to support Bad River in dispute with Enbridge

Great Lakes tribes want the Biden Administration to oppose a pipeline. In a letter, leaders of 30 tribes including 9 of 11 federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin, ask the administration to support the Bad River Chippewa in its dispute with Canadian pipeline firm Enbridge.

Last June, a federal district court ordered Enbridge to stop operating Line 5 on the Bad River reservation by 2026. Enbridge took the case to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals which requested federal input last December.

The leaders’ letter presses the federal government to support tribal sovereignty in the dispute.