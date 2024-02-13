Johnson urges House to reject further Ukraine funding

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says it makes no sense to send more money to Ukraine. Johnson was a no vote early on Tuesday, as the Senate passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel. During a media call on the ‘X’ platform formerly known as Twitter, Johnson said the only way the Ukraine war can end is with a negotiated settlement, and that sending another $60 billion to what he called a bloody stalemate “makes no sense whatsoever.” The Wisconsin Republican is urging the bill’s rejection in the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson has already said it won’t get a vote.

