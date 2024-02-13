Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Johnson urges House to reject further Ukraine funding

Johnson urges House to reject further Ukraine funding

By

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says it makes no sense to send more money to Ukraine. Johnson was a no vote early on Tuesday, as the Senate passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel. During a media call on the ‘X’ platform formerly known as Twitter, Johnson said the only way the Ukraine war can end is with a negotiated settlement, and that sending another $60 billion to what he called a bloody stalemate “makes no sense whatsoever.” The Wisconsin Republican is urging the bill’s rejection in the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson has already said it won’t get a vote.