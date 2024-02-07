Latest MU Poll shows 50/50 split between Biden & Trump

The latest Marquette Poll projects a tight race for President in Wisconsin. The Marquette University Law School poll surveyed 930 registered voters in Wisconsin between January 24 and 31. Forty-nine percent said they would vote for former President Donald Trump and 49 percent said they’d vote for President Joe Biden.

The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.2 percent. Poll Director Charles Franklin calls that “the tightest of results that you could plausibly get.”

In November, the Marquette poll found 50 percent of registered voters said they would vote Biden while 48 percent supported Trump.