Planned Parenthood to ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to declare abortion a constitutional right

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin wants the state Supreme Court to declare abortion a constitutional right. The organization which provides abortion services at three Wisconsin clinics announced Thursday that it will file a petition directly with the court. Planned Parenthood President and CEO Tanya Atkinson in an announcement posted to social media.

“We are asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to answer this question. Does the Wisconsin Constitution protect the right to access abortion care and a provider’s right to provide abortion care? We think it does.”

Earlier this week, Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski filed a petition to bypass an appeals court and ask the justices to decide whether a ruling from a Dane County judge declaring the 1849 law outlawing abortion does not apply to consensual procedures.