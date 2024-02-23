Potawatomi leader delivers State of the Tribes address

Thursday’s annual State of the Tribes Address brought attention to issues confronting Wisconsin’s tribal communities. In a briskly paced 20 minute address, Forest County Potawatomi Chair James Crawford highlighted issues that aren’t unfamiliar to communities across the state, including the challenges of attracting and housing workers. “Because tribes are the largest employers in many of the counties where we are located, this can create numerous problems for our communities.”

And continued efforts to combat human trafficking. “In tribal communities all across the country, including right here in Wisconsin, native women and girls are being exploited trafficked and subjected to violence at disproportionately high rates.”

And in a pointed message to a legislature often at odds over issues, Crawford called on Democrats and Republicans to set aside their differences. “Republicans, Democrats. I ask that you don’t forget to find the time to set aside your differences, and to not be afraid to reach across the aisle and take purposeful time to feast together, to dance together, and to sing together.”