Pulaski man sentenced for assaulting police in J6 insurrection

A Wisconsin man is sentenced for his role in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. A U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C. this week sentenced 25-year-old Riley Kasper of Pulaski to 36 months in federal prison for his role in the 2021 riot.

Kasper bragged about using bear spray on police officers who were defending the nation’s Capitol from a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump. His actions were documented by body-worn police cameras and his own boasts on social media, in which he described assaulting multiple officers as “satisfying.”

Kasper pleaded guilty in September.