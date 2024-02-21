Senate passes Republican tax cut package – ready for Evers action

A $2.1 billion Republican tax cut package which draws down the state surplus is now ready for Governor Tony Evers to act on. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said it will help Wisconsin compete with neighboring states.

“All of our neighbors except to the crazy neighbor to the west have more friendly tax income tax codes than we have. Illinois has a 4.95% flat tax, Michigan has a 4.05 flat tax.”

Debate in the state Senate on Tuesday included a baseball analogy from Senator Andre Jacque (R-DePere). “We’ve given the governor a few opportunities. We’re already on two strikes. This is the last chance, end of the session. Let’s get it done and hit a homerun for taxpayers.”)

And a complaint from Senator Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) that Republicans rejected a tax cut in Evers’ budget. “Because I think you’re more interested in putting forward things you think Democrats will vote against to score political points than you are and giving the people of Wisconsin a tax cut.”

Four bills include expansion of the state’s second lowest tax bracket, exempting up to $75,000 of retirees’ income and expanding tax credits for married filers and for those with children.