Vos says medical marijuana bill won’t pass this session

Medical marijuana is not happening in the current session of the Wisconsin Legislature. Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday he still thinks the bill could pass in the Assembly.

“I’ve not had anybody come to me who was a supporter and say they’ve changed their position. But when we see that the Senate wants to have a more liberal version than one that we’re willing to pass, it probably doesn’t leave us enough time with the waning days of the session to get an answer that both chambers can adopt.”

Senate Republicans opposed the Assembly bill's establishment of state run dispensaries, and some Republican Senators opposed legalizing marijuana in any form.