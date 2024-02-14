Wisconsin Legislature approves maps drawn by Governor Tony Evers

The Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday voted to send Governor Tony Evers his legislative district maps. Republicans in the Assembly and Senate, joined by one Democrat in each chamber, passed maps drawn by the Democratic governor.

Republicans didn’t want the liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court drawing new maps. “Wisconsin voters deserve more certainty than Wisconsin Supreme Court is willing to provide,” said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg). “The legislature, we’re going to step up, we’re going to end this sham litigation and pass the governor’s map.”

Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) wasn’t buying that argument. “I find it not to be a coincidence that today is the day that you are suddenly saying ‘oh no we are giving up gerrymandering, for Lent.” Larson said he didn’t trust Republicans.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) dismissed Democrats’ concerns that the move was a ploy to set up a court challenge.

“I think a lot of the things that we have for the potential to go to the US Supreme Court and went on, no longer viable, which is why if the governor signs the map, I am supremely confident that that is the map that we will run on in November, whether I like it or not.”

Vos expressed confidence Republicans can still win if Evers signs the maps as he promised to do last week.