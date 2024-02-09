Wisconsin’s Presidential Primary ballot finalized

Wisconsin’s Presidential Primary ballot is finalized. Last week, the Wisconsin Elections Commission sent to county clerks the finalized, certified list of candidates qualified to have their names appear on the April primary ballot.

That’s determined not by WEC, but by Wisconsin’s Presidential Preference Selection Committee and any applicable court decisions.

The Democratic candidates are Joe Biden and Dean Phillips. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on February 2 that Phillips – a congressman from Minnesota – should be added. Republican candidates are Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Donald Trump, although only the later two remain in the race.