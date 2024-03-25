Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-25-24

Mother of Elijah Vue pleads not guilty to multiple charges (MANITOWOC)

Elijah Vue’s mother was back in court on Friday. 31-year-old Katrina Baur pleaded not guilty in Manitowoc County Court to multiple charges including chronic child neglect and obstructing an officer. Prosecutors filed amended charges earlier this month against Baur to include child neglect involving a six-year-old child. It’s been over a month since 3-year-old Elijah was last seen. The man police say was watching the toddler when he went missing, Jesse Vang, returns to court next week for his preliminary hearing. Neither Vang or Bauer has been charged in Elijah’s disappearance.

Officers on leave following shooting (MILWAUKEE)

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot by Milwaukee police Sunday night. The officers are on leave and the Wauwatosa Police Department will be heading the investigation. According to police, they received several shots fired calls just after 11:00 PM, and they spotted the man holding a gun. He allegedly tried to run after being ordered several times to stop. Officers gave chase and reported the man turned and shot at them. They returned fire and struck him several times.

UpFront: Vos endorses Trump, calls out recall effort (MILWAUKEE)

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is endorsing Donald Trump for President, despite campaigning against him last year. Sunday on WISN TV’s UpFront, Vos said there’s no way he’d vote for a Democrat for President. Vos also said the effort to recall him is not legitimate. The Republican leader called it an effort by “a few people on the fringe,” and that some are associated with the Democratic Party. Vos said signatures on recall petitions were forged, and some of those collecting signatures harassed people in public spaces to get them to sign. Recall organizers counterclaim that they were surveilled and harassed. Vos also called his decision to hire former Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman to investigate election fraud a mistake. Vos said he hopes Gableman gets disbarred for his actions. There was no credible evidence of fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential elections, despite Donald Trump’s claims otherwise. Gableman’s taxpayer funded investigation failed to uncover anything substantial. His removal by Vos is a rally point for organizers of the recall effort.