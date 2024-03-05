Evers signs childcare tax credit into law

Some help for Wisconsin parents paying for childcare. At an event in Milwaukee, Governor Tony Evers on Monday signed into law an expansion of the tax credit available to filers with children and dependents.

The Democratic governor said the the Republican authored effort will give parents some breathing room in their household budgets and help people to remain in the workforce. Evers said that’s great as far as it goes, but that more needs to happen, with direct payments to providers.

The childcare industry is struggling even as the average cost now exceeds that of tuition at UW Madison. According to an estimate from the governor’s office, the average benefit will be over $656 per filer.

Evers’ action followed his vetoing three other Republican tax cut bills last week.