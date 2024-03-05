Trump attorneys release documents detailing Wisconsin Republicans fake electors scheme

Newly released records reveal the depth of Wisconsin Republicans fake electors effort. Pro-Trump attorneys James Troupis and Kenneth Chesbro, key players in the fake electors scheme by Wisconsin Republicans, have settled a lawsuit and released more than 1,400 pages of documents detailing their work on the 2020 election here.

That includes a video of the fake electors meeting and casting votes at the Capitol in Madison.

As part of the agreement Chesebro and Troupis Court did not admit to any wrongdoing or liability, but said they would not participate in similar efforts in the future.