Wisconsin News Summary 3-25-24

Data reflects challenges for dementia caregivers (UNDATED)

Wisconsin dementia data emphasizes a growing burden on caregivers. The 2024 report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows some 110,000 Wisconsinites 65 and older are living with a diagnosis – and most are being cared for by family members. Lisa Groon with the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin chapter says caregivers are experiencing chronic health conditions of their own, as well as mental health challenges. Groon says they’re asking for help with care coordination. You can view the full report on the association’s website at alz-dot-org.

Outgoing Rapids mayor on sale of paper plant (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser saw his tenure begin with the shutdown of the city’s paper mill in 2020. Now just weeks before he leaves office come word the facility will be sold. The sale by Swedish firm Billerud to Capital Recovery Group is expected to be finalized next month, with an auction of equipment taking place after that. Blaser, who’s not seeking reelection, says it’s too soon to know what will happen on the site, but he’s hopeful to have some operating businesses there.

Gallagher resignation narrows Republican House majority (WASHINGTON)

A Wisconsin congressman’s departure gives House Republicans even less of a majority. Green Bay Republican Mike Gallagher’s surprise announcement that he’s leaving D.C. next month instead of serving the remainder of his term means Republicans will have 217 House seats, Democrats 213. His 8th District seat in northeast Wisconsin will remain vacant until the November general election. Gallager said last month that he wouldn’t run for a fifth term. On Friday he announced he’s resigning effective April 19.

DCI agent’s trial continues (MADISON)

Trial continues in Madison today for a state DOJ agent. Division of Criminal Investigation agent Mark Wagner is charged with endangering the public. That stems from the shooting of a suspect during a February 2022 operation that included several agencies. Quadren Wilson was shot by Wagner after officers had boxed in his vehicle in an attempt to arrest him on drug charges. Wilson survived. Wagner’s trial began last week and is scheduled to last through Friday. His defense team has argued that Wagner believed Wilson was shooting at him, so he fired back. Although Wilson was known to carry a firearm, none was found at the scene.