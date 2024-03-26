Wisconsin News Summary 3-26-24

Letter urges “uninstructed” vote in Dem primary (UNDATED)

Some elected Wisconsin Democrats say they won’t support Joe Biden in next week’s presidential primary. WisPolitics reports a total of 24 have signed a letter, vowing to vote “uninstructed” in the April 2 Democratic primary. It’s part of a campaign urging voters to vote uninstructed in protest of President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. State Representative Francesca Hong of Madison drafted the letter. Representative Kristina Shelton of Green Bay has signed it, as have Democratic Socialists Representatives Ryan Clancy and Darrin Madison of Milwaukee, Milwaukee state Senator Chris Larson, and local officials. Biden has already secured the Democratic nomination for president.

Three officers on leave following shooting (MILWAUKEE)

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot by Milwaukee police Sunday night. Three officers are on leave and the Wauwatosa Police Department will be heading the investigation. According to police, they received several shots fired calls just after 11:00, and they spotted the man holding a gun. He allegedly tried to run after being ordered several times to stop. Officers gave chase and reported the man turned and shot at them. They returned fire and struck him several times.

Following close call, police request talks with older drivers (CALEDONIA)

A plea to talk with the older drivers in your life. It’s from police in the Racine County Village of Caledonia. According to a department Facebook post, an 85-year-old motorist was responsible for a four vehicle hit-and-run crash Monday morning. That driver then returned to the scene and collided with a fifth vehicle – a police squad car. They received very minor injuries and were issued numerous citations for both crashes. The state Department of Motor Vehicles is now required to review the driver’s ability to safely operate a vehicle. It could have been worse and the request from police – please have a talk with elderly family and friends who may no longer be able to drive safely.

Conservative group files complaint against UW-Madison over equal opportunity programs (MADISON)

A conservative group opposed to equal opportunity programs in colleges has filed a complaint against UW-Madison over access to grants for minority students. The Equal Protection Project says those grants for minority groups unfairly block out white students from funding, and are a violation of civil rights and anti-racism laws. They want the US Department of Education to investigate the program and open it up for all students. UW-Madison among several colleges and universities that E P P is targeting with complaints. UW officials say they will cooperate with any official investigations.

DNR taking public omment on new elk management plan (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is taking public comment on a new elk management plan. Biologist Joshua Spiegel says they’ve been working closely on the plan with farmers in the central region of the state. Elk have been doing damage to cranberry farms, so the D N R worked together with the U S D A and ag groups to minimize contact between elk and humans. You can enter your input online at D N R dot W I dot Gov, just search for “Elk”.

State’s digital equity plan will boost seniors broadband access (UNDATED)

A boost for broadband access in Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s blueprint for digital equity has been accepted by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Wisconsin state AARP director Martha Cranley calls it a game changer for older adults, many of whom lack broadband access. Governor Tony Evers and the Public Service Commission announced the state is eligible for up to $30 million to implement its plan over the next five years. Cranley says in the next few months the state will provide information for local governments and other entities to apply for funding.