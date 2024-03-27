Wisconsin News Summary 3-27-24

Trump will be in Wisconsin on Election Day (GREEN BAY)

Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin on Election Day. The former president is scheduled to deliver remarks beginning at 5:00 PM Tuesday at the Green Bay Hyatt Regency. That’s three hours after polls close statewide for voting that includes Wisconsin’s presidential primary. Trump and President Joe Biden have already secured their parties’ nominations. Trump’s fundraising continues to trail Biden’s. And a fundraising bundler with the Trump finance team told WisPolitics the trip will include a VIP component with donations of $25,000. Trump last visited Wisconsin in an August 2022 rally for Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha.

Cause of death released in for Jolene Waldref (MILWAUKEE)

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday that 49-year-old Jolene Waldref died of hypertension and heart disease. Waldref had an emergency and died January 15 while lying on the ground at a bus stop in subzero temps. Waldref had called 911 to report she couldn’t breathe, but her emergency was mistakenly given a low-priority response and an ambulance crew failed to spot her. Her death has led to new fire department protocols for locating patients.

Northland College still facing closure despite fundraising efforts (ASHLAND)

There’s little new information regarding efforts to keep Northland College open. Earlier this month, the board of trustees announced that the liberal arts college in Ashland may be forced to close after the end of the current school year. The school must raise $12 million dollars by April 3rd to prevent that. Students, alumni and faculty have criticized the board for a lack of transparency. A Tuesday post on the college’s Facebook page did little to allay those concerns. The message from trustees said Northland still has a long way to go to reach the fundraising goal, and that next week will be critical.

State Supreme Court rules some contract Amazon delivery drivers are employees (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a group of Amazon delivery drivers are employees, not independent contractors. Amazon had appealed a lower court ruling that drivers in its Amazon Flex program are employees and eligible for unemployment benefits when fired. The justices rejected the appeal in a unanimous ruling released Tuesday. The case stems from a 2018 decision by the Department of Workforce Development that Amazon owed over 200-thousand dollars in back unemployment payments. The ruling could have effects on other gig economy jobs.

Evers signs bill allowing armed EMTs into restricted areas (APPLETON)

Governor Tony Evers signs a bill that allows specially trained emergency medical technicians to carry firearms into restricted areas during live-shooter incidents. Evers said Tuesday that a pilot program in Appleton was the inspiration. The new law allows armed EMT response into buildings and areas where weapons are banned–including school zones.

RFK Jr. passes on Rodgers as running mate (OAKLAND CA)

You can forget about Vice-President Aaron Rodgers. It was always going to be a Hail Mary – independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had Rodgers near the top of his short list of potential running mates. But on Tuesday, Kennedy announced his pick of attorney and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan, ending speculation that he’d choose the former Packers and current New York Jets quarterback. Rodgers has already said he’ll vote for Kennedy, with whom he shares skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines and a penchant for conspiracy theories.

Conservation Congress turns off Facebook comments (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress makes a change to its social media. Citizen delegates are elected to the Conservation Congress to advise the Natural Resources Board and the Department of Natural Resources. The Conservation Congress maintains a Facebook page, but in a post this week Chair Rob Bohmann said comments will be disabled going forward. He wrote that they are not able to monitor comments and to correct the record when misrepresentations of facts are made, and that civility matters. Personal attacks are not constructive, helpful, or acceptable, hence the decision to shut down comments.