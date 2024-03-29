Wisconsin News Summary 3-29-24

Rothman wants UW tuition increase (MADISON)

Another proposed tuition increase for UW System students. Tuition at UW-Madison and other campuses would increase by 3.75% next school year. It’s a recommendation announced Thursday by Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman, and it’s up for a Board or Regents vote next week. If this sounds familiar, it’s because UW tuition increased an average of 4.2% last year. Tuition hikes are back on, after the end of a 10 year freeze in 2021. Rothman says UW campuses remain the most affordable in the Midwest, but that the UW System “is facing challenging economic realities.”

Recall round two in effort against Vos (MADISON)

Another attempt to recall state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The State Journal reports that recall organizer Matthew Snorek filed paperwork with the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday. The first attempt to recall Vos was launched in January but went off the rails with a lack of valid signatures and allegations of fraud. The reason for the effort – anger over Vos’ refusal to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden in Wisconsin. That’s something Vos lacked authority to order. Vos hasn’t been discreet in his comments about the recall, calling the organizers “whack jobs” and “morons.”

Crowley vetoes salary increases for three officials (MILWAUKEE)

Salary hikes for three Milwaukee County elected officials are vetoed. Last week, the County Board voted 16-1 on a resolution for 36% pay raises to the county’s treasurer, county clerk and register of deeds. County Executive David Crowley vetoed that on Thursday. In a statement, Crowley cited the county’s financial challenge and looming budget deficits. Treasurer David Cullen, County Clerk George Christenson and Register of Deeds Israel Ramón currently make about $91,500 annually. The vetoed resolution would have meant about $33,000 more for each.