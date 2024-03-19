Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-19-24

Man arrested after shots fired incident at FedEx distribution center (MENOMONEE FALLS)

Shots were fired at a Milwaukee-area FedEx distribution center Sunday night. Police say a man who is a FedEx employee discharged 25 rounds of ammo from an automatic handgun inside the unoccupied Menomonee Falls facility. When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted a man exiting a side door of the building with a gun in his hand. The 27-year-old man reportedly dropped his weapon when encountered by police, but resisted arrest when he was taken into custody. The man is in the Waukesha County Jail possibly facing several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run (MILWAUKEE)

A man has been charged after a body was found near an I-43 off-ramp in Milwaukee last month. Police accuse Forest Mayes of hitting and killing Jennifer DiMatteo, then driving off. A commuter called 911 after seeing DiMatteo’s body the morning of February 23rd. When they arrived at the scene, Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies say the woman had no pulse and was not breathing. Mayes is reported to have told investigators during an interview that he didn’t intentionally hit anyone, explaining it was hard to tell what he had hit in the dark early morning hours. Mayes has been charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and bail jumping.

Dead person found at Devil’s Lake State Park (BARABOO)

A person was found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park Monday. The Sauk County Coroner said the body of an adult man was found around 2 P.M. WMTV in Madison reports that a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden on scene said the deceased is a registered camper who is believed to have taken their own life, while WKOW-TV in Madison reports that James Yoblonski’s father confirmed to them that the person found was not his son. The 13-year-old Yoblonski, who last known to be in the area of the park, has been missing since June of last year. The DNR says the park remains open as they investigate the death.

Man who pointed a gun at kids sentenced to federal prison (MILWAUKEE)

An Oshkosh man who reportedly pointed a gun at children is heading to prison. The United States Attorney’s Office says Douglas T. Murphy was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Monday after he repeatedly pointed a handgun at several children inside a downtown Oshkosh home in June of last year. A release from the attorney’s office says Murphy also used the firearm to “pistol whip” his girlfriend which led to an open wound on her scalp. A 911 call from one of the children led to an almost six-hour standoff with law enforcement, which ended when a SWAT Team entered the home and arrested the 35-year-old Murphy, who has had past convictions in Waukesha, Manitowoc, and Winnebago counties in Wisconsin.