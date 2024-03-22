Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-22-24

Gallagher to resign April 19 (WASHINGTON DC)

A Wisconsin congressman is resigning. 8th District Republican Mike Gallagher says he’ll resign effective April 19. The Green Bay Republican had already announced last month that he wouldn’t be running for a fifth term. The latest announcement gave no reason for the earlier departure. Gallagher has represented his district in northeast Wisconsin since 2017. There will be no special election. State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and former state Senator Roger Roth of Appleton are already running and will face off in an August primary. So far no Democrats have announced in the solidly Republican district.

Ordinance puts regulations on private security guards (MILWAUKEE)

The city of Milwaukee will put regulations on private security guards. The Common Council passed an ordinance on Thursday requiring private security guards to be licensed, bonded, insured and undergo background checks. City leaders hope it restores trust following an incident last August. William Pinkin, who was working as a security guard at a gas station, allegedly shot Isaiah Allen in the head after Allen left without paying for snack cakes. Pinkin was convicted of homicide in 1990 and spent time in prison. He’s scheduled for an August trial for first-degree intentional homicide after pleading not guilty last September.

Beef producers sell T-shirts to raise money to help hungry (UNDATED)

Beef producers in the state pitch in to help the hungry. The Wisconsin Beef Council launched a two-week fundraiser Wednesday. All proceeds will go to purchase beef for the statewide association of Feeding America food banks. The group sources, warehouses, and provides food to more than 1,000 local food programs throughout Wisconsin. The beef council has previously contributed $7,000 to the organization. They are now partnering with an apparel company to offer t-shirts, long-sleeve tees, and sweatshirts that feature beef cuts and the text, “You can’t live a full life on an empty stomach.” Those items will be on sale through April 2nd online at “W-I, dash Beef, dash Council, dot Top Promotions, dot com.”

Walworth County board meeting focuses on complaints over live outdoor music (ELKHORN)

An argument over live music and neighborhood noise in Walworth County. Hundreds of people packed the Walworth County Courthouse Thursday after a neighbor of Badger Bob’s bar in the town of Richmond raised concerns over parking and noise from live outdoor music at the establishment. The complaint led to a zoning discussion by the county board focused on whether live outdoor music was “public assembly,” which would require special permitting. Supporters of the bar owner argued that a music crowd doesn’t qualify as public assembly, while an attorney for people living next door to the bar said the local ordinance does not allow for live music in outdoor spaces. Supervisors decided that the music could continue for the rest of the year while they debate on how to better define the public assembly ordinance.

Verso mill to be sold (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

An idled Wisconsin Rapids papermill is finally being sold. Sweden-based Billerud purchased the Wisconsin Rapids mill in 2020 after former owner Verso got out of the market. Billerud has been running the converting facility, which turns pulp into finished paper, and will continue to do so according to a press release. The new owners, Capital Recovery Group, are expected to auction off and sell the rest of the property.

WeEnergies requests state funding (MILWAUKEE)

A Wisconsin utility is requesting state funding. WISN reports that We Energies has filed a special $25 million request with the state Public Service Commission. A utility spokesperson says We Energies wants to step up clearing branches and trees from around power lines, one of the major causes for outages in this winter’s major snowstorm. The Citizens Utility Board is objecting to the plan, saying We Energies ought to have this sort of funding in its own budget, rather than asking the state for money.