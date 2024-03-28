Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-28-24

Woman accused of killing elderly man pleads not guilty (WAUKESHA)

A woman accused of killing an elderly New Berlin man has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Martha Brown is charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection to the death of 77-year-old Richard Plante. In February, Brown was arrested in Ozaukee County after she was found running partially clothed in the town of Cedarburg. Prosecutors say Brown told investigators Plante sexually assaulted her and a 22-year-old man with autism at his home, adding that she admitted to assaulting Plante in response but didn’t know the extent of his injuries. Authorities found Plante dead in the basement of his home. If convicted, Brown would face a mandatory life sentence.

Man accused in domestic violence stabbing was in .S. illegally (FOND DU LAC)

The man accused of stabbing a woman in her Fond du Lac home last week was in the country illegally. 50-year-old Fermin Lopez-Mendoza made his initial court appearance Wednesday. Lopez-Mendoza is charged with attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing the woman in the stomach Friday. The victim claims there’s an extensive history of domestic violence with Lopez-Mendoza. Following his arrest Saturday in rural Ozaukee County, Federal Homeland Security confirmed to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office that Lopez-Mendoza is illegally in the United States. His cash bond was set at $2 million.

DOJ agent accused of reckless endangerment found not guilty (MADISON)

Wisconsin Department of Justice Special Agent Mark Wagner was found not guilty of recklessly endangering safety. A jury deliberated for two hours before reaching their verdict in Dane County Court Wednesday. A criminal complaint states that Wagner fired his weapon at Quadren Wilson during a February 2022 traffic stop when he thought Wilson was teaching for a gun. Wilson, who Dane County Sheriff’s investigators say wasn’t armed at the time of the incident, was injured from the gunfire. Prosecutors argued that Wagner’s use of force wasn’t justified.

Wausau homicide suspect scheduled to stand trial (WAUSAU)

A motion hearing will be held today for a Wausau homicide suspect- who is scheduled to stand trial in three weeks. Michael Turner returns to a Marathon County courtroom today for a one hour hearing as officials prepare for a two-week trial beginning April 15th. Turner is accused of shooting another man near the intersection of Thomas Street and 5th Avenue in 20-22, the man went to a nearby business for help and was hospitalized, but was able to identify Turner as the suspect. He died about two weeks later. Turner fled Wausau after the shooting but was arrested in Marquette County without incident. He faces life in prison if found guilty.