Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-11-24

Two dead following Dane County armed standoff (TOWN OF ALBION)

A man and a young teenage girl died following a chase and overnight standoff south of Madison Wednesday night. Dane County Sheriff Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said 37-year-old Alexander C. Grunke of Middleton died from an apparent suicide. A 13-year-old girl accompanying Grunke is also dead. Grunke is identified by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office as a person of interest in the death of 32-year-old Tana Poppe at a home in La Motte, Iowa. The 13-year-old and a five month-old baby who had been staying with her were gone. Barrett said Grunke and the girl dropped that baby off at a home in Dane County. Deputies responding to that residence spotted the vehicle, which led to the pursuit. A tire deflation device ended the chase. The girl was found unresponsive after running into a wooded area and later died despite life-saving efforts. Grunke fired several shots into a Town of Albion home and barricaded himself inside. Deputies were able to get the family out safely before eventually finding Grunke dead in the basement. Barrett said his office is still processing multiple scenes in the investigation.

Justice Anne Walsh Bradley won’t seek reelection (MADISON)

There will be an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court next year. Justice Anne Walsh Bradley announced she’ll step down at the end of her term. That means the seat held by the liberal justice will be up for grabs next April after liberals won a 4-3 majority on the court one year ago. The 73-year-old Bradley is the court’s longest serving justice, elected to her first ten year term in 1995 after ten years as a Marathon County Court judge. In her statement, she said it’s time to bring fresh perspectives to the court. Three liberals, Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Appeals Court Judges Pedro Colón and Chris Taylor are all considering a run. Conservative former state Attorney General and current Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimmel announced his candidacy in November.

Elijah Vue search continues (TWO RIVERS)

More on the Elijah Vue search from Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert. Meinnert said the focus remains on Two Rivers and Manitowoc County. Meinnert said that while he continues to hope that Elijah will be brought home safe, this is s three-year child missing for 50 days, in inclement weather. Elijah’s mother Katrina Bauer and her boyfriend Jesse Vang – who reported him missing February 20th – are both charged with child neglect. The total reward for information leading to Elijah’s recovery is now $40,000. The next coordinated search is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Miu found guilty in Apple River stabbings (HUDSON)

A St. Croix County Court jury has found Nicolae Miu guilty of fatally stabbing a teenager and wounding four other people on the the Apple River in July 2022. Jurors found Miu guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Isaac Schuman, and on four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while using a weapon. Miu had claimed self defense and pleaded not guilty to first degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide charges. The judge gave jurors latitude to reduce the severity of the charges. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

DWD to host youth employment webinar (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development wants to get parents and kids ready to navigate youth employment this summer. Equal rights investigator Matthew White says the issue of safety is paramount following several high profile youth fatalities in dangerous jobs. They’ll also be discussing youth apprenticeship programs and how technical colleges can help young people find a good job right out of school. The Webinar is Tuesday April 16 at 2 pm, and you sign up at DWD.WI. gov, just search for Youth Webinar.