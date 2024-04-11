Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-11-24

Trump calls for removal of WEC administrator (GREEN BAY)

Former President Donald Trump wants Wisconsin’s elections administrator removed. Trump called for the firing of Megan Wolfe during a Tuesday call in to The Regular Joe Show on WTAQ-Green Bay. Trump claimed “it’s like unanimous she (Wolfe) shouldn’t be there. Trump repeated false claims about his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, and called on Republicans, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Reince Priebus to work to remove Wolfe. Vos has declined to impeach Wolfe. Preibus, a former Trump chief of staff who’s currently working on this summer’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, would have no role in removing Wolfe from office. A Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman declined comment.

Vos recall petitions fall short of signatures (MADISON)

A recall effort against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos failed to gather enough petition signatures. WIsconsin Elections Commission staff determined petitions turned in last month lacked enough signatures from either the 63rd District where Vos was elected two years ago, or the newly drawn 33rd District in which he now resides. The Elections Commission is likely to reject the petitions when it meets this evening. Vos has been vocal about the effort, calling organizers “out of touch with reality,” and “morons.” Organizers don’t plan to appeal the findings and are focusing instead on a second recall effort.

Red Solo cup settles tie for county board seat (JANESVILLE)



A deadlocked race for a Rock County Board seat was settled with a red Solo cup. Canvassing earlier this week showed a 190-to-190 tie on April 2 between Lori Marshall and Brandon Buchanan. County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said the winning name was drawn from the familiar red cup. State election law requires that in a tie between candidates, a winner be chosen at random. In this case it was Marshall. Tollefson says Buchanan’s seeking a recount, but she thinks the tie vote will hold.

DNR ready to move ahead on new ‘forever chemicals’ standards (MADISON)

Wisconsin is well positioned to implement new enforceable standards on several “forever chemicals,” from the Environmental Protection Agency. Adam DeWeese, Chief of the DNR’s Public Water Supply Section, said Wisconsin implemented state standards in 2022. He believes the state is in pretty good shape in terms of understanding the situation and moving forward. About 2,000 of Wisconsin’s roughly 11,500 public water systems will be affected by the new federal standards. EPA also announced $21 billion to address PFOA and PFOS contamination nationwide.