Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-15-24

DNR warns of high wildfire danger (UNDATED)

Fire danger remains high in Wisconsin. Over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asked the public to stay vigilant and avoid all outdoor burning due to elevated fire danger across the state. 35 fires on Saturday burned approximately 300 acres. The single most active wildfire day so far this year. Several fires had potential for large fire growth in northwestern Wisconsin on windy dry days. Embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished. Again the DNR asking everyone to avoid all burning until conditions improve.

Milk remains safe despite avian influenza detections in some herds (UNDATED)

Dairy milk remains safe, despite avian influenza being detected in some herds. Adam Brock is with DATCP’s Bureau of Food Safety said there’s a very low risk of anybody contracting avian influenza from their milk supply. Brock said milk from infected herds isn’t getting to grocery coolers. Even if it did end up in the milk supply for some reason, pasteurization is proven to kill both bacteria and viruses. H5N1 bird flu has been identified in at least a dozen dairy herds across six states. Most health experts believe the risk of humans contracting avian influenza from cattle remains low – at least for now.

County board supervisor says sin is root cause of homelessness (MADISON)

Comments from a Dane County Board Supervisor raised some eyebrows. Madison 365 first reported that Supervisor Jeff Weigand was the sole no vote earlier this month, as the board voted to approve a $231,000 grant to non-profit Porchlight for its emergency men’s shelter. Weigand said he doesn’t oppose offering temporary shelter, but that the county should be investing an equal amount or putting an equal amount of energy towards finding solutions towards the root cause. Supervisor Anthony Grey said that sounded reasonable, but asked Weigand what root cause he was referring to. Weigand responded that sin is the root cause of homelessness and other challenges such as mental health and greed. Weigand didn’t elaborate on how the county board might address sin. Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner said homelessness in Dane County is due to the nationwide housing shortage and a lack of affordable, accessible housing.