Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-16-24

Evers taps Casey to lead Revenue (MADISON)

The state Revenue Department has its new secretary. Governor Tony Evers announced Monday his appointment of David Casey to serve as Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Casey fills the vacancy recently left by Peter Barca, whose retirement took effect last week. Barca has announced he’s considering running for Congress. Casey previously served a deputy secretary of the department from 2019 to 2022. He currently serves as a principal industry expert in tax compliance and fraud for the SAS Institute in Cary, North Carolina.

State workforce expected to see continued growth (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s workforce is expected to continue significant growth. Recently published short-term employment projections show the state making a remarkable post pandemic recovery, with employment fully restored as of the second quarter of 2023. Projections by Department of Workforce Development labor economists point to Wisconsin adding nearly 82,000 new jobs, an increase of nearly 2.5% across all industries between 2023 and 2025. Computer and math related occupations are growing fastest. Leisure and hospitality lead employment growth projections, adding more than 15,000 jobs

Call 811 before you dig this spring (UNDATED)

If you’re planning to dig in your yard this spring, make the call first. Alliant Energy spokesperson Chris Caporale says the call to 811 is free, and crews will respond within a couple of days so you can proceed safely. You should make the call whether you’re planting a tree or pursuing a more ambitious project like a new shed or fence. Use hand tools if you must dig within 18 inches of marked lines. Hitting a buried gas line or electrical cable could cause a leak or electrocution, so it’s essential to call 811.

New UW Health facility will include Wisconsin’s largest solar canopy (MADISON)

Wisconsin’s largest solar power canopy is set to come online later this year. UW Health is installing the solar canopy at its new Eastpark Medical Center in Madison. According to a press release, 2,064 solar panels atop the parking structure will generate clean energy for the medical center, which is set to open to patients in October. RENEW Wisconsin, a non-profit renewable energy advocacy organization that tracks solar installations across the state, confirmed the project surpasses the size of any other solar canopy structure in Wisconsin. The canopy will generate about 1,260 megawatt-hours of electricity annually with panels manufactured by Madison-based commercial solar developer SunPeak.