Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-17-24

Evers reacts as Republicans skip committee special session on PFAS funding (MADISON)

At the Capitol, another impasse on funding for PFAS contamination. Democratic Governor Tony Evers wants Republicans who control the Legislature to release $125 million in funding to remediate the harms from “forever chemicals.” Earlier this month, he called the Joint Finance Committee into special session on that. Tuesday saw just the panel’s four Democrats show up. Evers said the Republican majority “whiffed on this one,” and expressed disappointment. Evers vetoed a Republican PFAS bill which he said took polluters off the hook. Republicans don’t want the Wisconsin DNR in charge of allocating cleanup money. Evers indicates his next step may be a lawsuit.

Wisconsin Supreme Court may take up abortion rights case from Planned Parenthood (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court may take up an abortion rights case. The Journal Sentinel reports that the court on Tuesday ordered parties named in a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to file responses within the next 10 days. That’s an indication that the court, with its 4-3 liberal majority, may consider the abortion providers’ petition to recognize a constitutional right to bodily autonomy, which would include abortion. Planned Parenthood is also asking the court to recognize a constitutional right for doctors to provide abortions. The organization filed the petition directly with the Supreme Court in February. It names the district attorneys in Sheboygan, Dane and Milwaukee Counties, where Planned Parenthood clinics provide abortion services.

Vang pleads not guilty to child neglect charges (MANITOWOC)

In Manitowoc County, Jessie Vang pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to child neglect charges in the Elijah Vue case. Vang will be back in court on June 28th. He was the last person to see 3-year-old Elijah alive before he went missing on February 20th. Vang said he took a nap after taking his son to a bus stop and then woke to find Elijah gone. His partner Katrina Baur, who’s also Elijah’s mother, is also due back in court later this month. She’s also been charged with child neglect as well as two counts of obstruction or resisting a police officer. Anyone with information to help find Elijah can still call the state tips line at 844-267-6648 or use the Crimestoppers P3 tips app.

Milwaukee crime stats trending down in 1st quarter (MILWAUKEE)

Just three months into 2024, Milwaukee officials say overall crime in the city has decreased. Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who was sworn in for his first full term on Tuesday, said he remains optimistic that will continue, as long community groups and individual citizens continue to partner with the Office of Violence Prevention and the Milwaukee Police Department. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said homicides have decreased 39% from this time in 2023, while the homicide clearance rate currently stands at about 80%. Property crime is down 11% and auto thefts are down 10%.