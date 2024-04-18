Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-18-24

Rainfall brings wildfire relief (UNDATED)

All 72 Wisconsin counties have low wildfire danger. That follows rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday. It’s a significant improvement from earlier in the week, when all but 2 counties had high or very high fire danger. It’s not all good news though. High winds from Tuesday night’s severe weather tore the roof off an historic building in Beloit. The Pumphouse building houses three non-profit agencies and those tenants are now seeking temporary offices. The pumphouse was built in 1885 and is listed on the state and national registers of historic places.

Wisconsin leads nation in fatal wrong-way crashes (UNDATED)

Wisconsin leads the nation when it comes to fatal crashes involving wrong-way drivers. From 2013 to 2022 , the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says just over 9 percent of fatal crashes in Wisconsin involved wrong way drivers. That compares to the national rate of 3 and a half percent. A study a few years ago by Triple A found that drunken driving, older drivers and driving alone increased the risk of fatal wrong-way crashes. Nighttime driving is also a factor, with 78 percent of wrong-way collisions occurring between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Trump, Baldwin hold narrow leads in latest MU Poll (MILWAUKEE)

A new Marquette Law School Poll has Donald Trump and Tammy Baldwin with narrow leads in Wisconsin. The latest poll has the former president supported by 51% of registered voters in Wisconsin, President Joe Biden by 49%. The numbers are identical among likely voters. In the US Senate race, Democratic incumbent Senator Tammy Baldwin has the support of 52% of registered voters. Republican challenger Eric Hovde is at 47%. Among likely voters, their race is a dead heat, both at 50%. The survey conducted April 3 through 10th interviewing 814 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8%. 736 respondents were considered likely voters and the margin of error for that group is plus or minus 5%.

Gallagher cites threats and swatting for House departure (WASHINGTON DC)

“Death threats and late night swatting.” Representative Mike Gallagher provided more insight this week, on his decision to leave Congress before his term ends. Gallagher said that while he “signed up for the death threats and the late night swatting” his family did not. Gallagher was one of a small handful of House Republicans to oppose the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. The Green Bay Republican announced last month that his last day would be April 19, tomorrow. However Fox News has reported that Gallagher may stick around through the weekend to help pass a foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.