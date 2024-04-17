Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-17-24

Follow-up search at home of suspect in Sade Robison case (MILWAUKEE)

Authorities continue to look for clues in the murder of a young Milwaukee woman. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office conducted a follow-up search Tuesday at the home of 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson, who is accused in the death and dismemberment of 19-year-old Sade Robinson after their first date April 1st. Monday evening, supporters of Robinson gathered outside of Anderson’s home decorating it with items and messages all in pink, which was Sade’s favorite color. Those decorations were removed the following day. A smaller memorial has since been placed on the sidewalk near Anderson’s home.

Wisconsin DOT says drive cautiously in road work zones (MADISON)

It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week. The observance promotes road worker safety and cautious driving in work zones. Last year, over 2100 crashes resulted in nine deaths and 700 injuries in Wisconsin work zones. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive safely, be courteous, avoid distractions and obey posted speed limits in work zones. More than 300 state highway and bridge improvement projects happen annually in Wisconsin.

Father charged in death of 12-year-old son found competent for trial (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee man charged in the death of his 12-year-old son is heading to trial next month. A judge has ruled that Romaun Moye is mentally fit to proceed with the case. In October, Moye’s son, 12-year-old Jacarri Robinson was found dead in his home. The Medical Examiner’s office found that the boy’s body was malnourished and decomposing. Moye faces more than 80 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Lawsuit seeks to allow disabled to vote in secret (MADISON)

Seeking voting privacy for Wisconsin’s disabled residents, four voters with disabilities joined Disability Rights Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters in filing a lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court Tuesday. The suit argues that their right to a secret ballot has been disenfranchised since the four are unable to receive, read or mark ballots independently. The legal action asks for a requirement that electronic absentee voting be made available for those with disabilities. That option is currently available to military and overseas voters.

Storm damage to historic Beloit pump house (BELOIT)

Wisconsin part of initiative to investigate unfair airline practices (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is partnering with 14 other states to investigate airlines and protect passengers. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the initiative will allow the Biden administration to give precedence to cases of misconduct if state attorneys general find that airlines or ticket agents have participated in “unfair or deceptive airline practices.” Such cases could be referred to the federal DOT for enforcement. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg used as an example travelers with cancelled flights that had to wait days for a new flight or pay more to fly home on a different airline.

EAA AirVenture to hire help for event (OSHKOSH)

This summer’s EAA AirVenture is looking for help. The weeklong international aviation event in Oshkosh has over 750 temporary positions open, including retail associates, security and event support, auto parking cashiers, camper registration, and bartenders. For more information, head to E-A-A dot org and click on “careers”. AirVenture runs from July 22nd through the 28th.