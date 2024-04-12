Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-12-24

Man fatally shot by Waukesha police identified (WAUKESHA)

The man fatally shot by Waukesha police officers this week has been identified. 50-year-old Christopher Milakovich was shot and killed early Tuesday morning when officers were called to a Waukesha car dealership for the report of a theft in progress. When officers encountered Milakovich, they say he made actions consistent with drawing a gun. They shot him and he died at a hospital. It was later found that Milakovich didn’t have a weapon on him. Four officers involved in the incident are on administrative leave as Milwaukee police investigate the incident.

Governor and Mrs. Evers attend White House state dinner for Japanese prime minister (WASHINGTON, D.C.)

Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin’s First Lady were at the White House Wednesday night. The governor and Kathy Evers were among several high-profile guests at a State Dinner there honoring Japan’s Prime Minister and his wife. Evers led his first international trade mission as governor to Japan in 2019, where he met with corporate and government leaders to promote the state’s exports and Japanese investments in Wisconsin businesses.

Competency exam ordered for man accused of stabbing Milwaukee jail sergeant (MILWAUKEE)

A competency exam is ordered for a man accused of stabbing a Milwaukee County Jail sergeant. 41-year-old Ronell Hart is charged with attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing the sergeant outside the County Jail early last month. The sergeant suffered serious injuries from the attack. Hart was a former inmate of the jail. Prosecutors say Hart was apparently waiting for the sergeant prior to the incident. The doctor’s report is due during Hart’s next court appearance in early May. —

Woman involved in Slenderman stabbing ruled not fit to leave mental hospital (WAUKESHA)

The woman responsible for the Slenderman stabbing in 2014 won’t be leaving a state mental hospital. In January, 21-year-old Morgan Geyser entered a petition in Waukesha County Court for conditional release from her confinement. Three doctors evaluated Geyser and two of them said she’s not ready to transition to a group home, diagnosing her with schizophrenia and PTSD. Judge Michael Bohren agreed, saying Geyser is still a risk to the public and herself if she left the care she’s receiving. Geyser was 12 years old when she stabbed her friend 19 times to appease the fictional character Slenderman. Her attorney says they’ll try for release again in six months.

Man who caused 2022 Shawano County bonfire explosion sentenced (SHAWANO)

A man who caused a bonfire explosion in Shawano County was sentenced Thursday. Samuel Armstrong pleaded no contest in February to 13 felony charges of negligent use of a weapon or explosive. In October of 2022, Armstrong poured a gas-diesel mixture onto a bonfire at a homecoming party in Maple Grove. The explosion that followed injured 17 people. The now 18-year-old Armstrong was sentenced to one year in jail, which could be shortened to six months with good behavior. He was also sentenced to a five-year probation period.

“414 Day” celebration in Milwaukee this Sunday (MILWAUKEE)

This Sunday, April 14th will be “414 Day” in Milwaukee. The occasion is named after the city’s area code. The website promoting the celebration, also known as “Milwaukee Day” says it’s “…a city and statewide holiday dedicated to celebrating the city…while also inspiring positive proactive action in hopes of making (Milwaukee) a better place to live, work, and call home.” Happenings during the celebration include the unfurling of a 414 Day flag at Milwaukee City Hall, a party at the Harley-Davidson Museum, the Home Sweet Home 5K run, and plenty of live music around the city. Find out more online at “Milwaukee Day dot com.”