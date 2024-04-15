Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-15-24

We Energies seeking third rate increase in three years (MILWAUKEE)

A Wisconsin utility wants to raise its rates to customers for a third time in three years. We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway tells Fox 6 Milwaukee most of that rate increase would cover the costs of previously approved new power plants. Conway said new renewable generation and other low carbon generation would translate to long-term customer savings of about $2 billion over 20 years.The higher rates would also be used to prevent outages through burying power lines and cutting down problem trees near lines on poles. The average home served by We Energies would see their bill for power and gas go up by a combined 18 dollars. The state’s Public Service Commission will hold public hearings later this year and decide on the rate hike by year’s end.

Teen sentenced for fatal high speed crash (GREEN BAY)

A tearful Sienna Pecore was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison for a high speed crash in Green Bay which killed her passenger. Pecore did not have a driver’s license and had taken her mom’s car without permission. She was traveling more than 110 mph on October 30, 2022, killing Cruz Beltron Pecore, who is now 17 but was 15 at the time, previously was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide and recklessly endangering safety. Pecore was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge John Zakowski, who called her actions “outrageous.”

Rock County crash kills three (TOWN OF LIMA)

Three people died in a weekend crash in south central Wisconsin. It happened Saturday afternoon at an intersection on Highway 12 in Rock County. The Sheriff’s Office says a van ran a stop sign and collided with an SUV. A truck-pulled trailer hauling hay crashed into the front of the van. Two women and a man in the van were ejected and died at the scene. Four others in the van were hospitalized, one with life threatening injuries. The drivers of the van and SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck pulling the trailer wasn’t hurt. The crash is under investigation.

Firefighter burned fighting fatal fire (MILWAUKEE)

A Sunday morning fire on Milwaukee’s south side has killed an elderly woman and badly injured a firefighter. Fire officials say strong winds caused that blaze at one home to spread to two other neighboring houses. When firefighters learned a person who was the victim of the fire was trapped in the attic of the home where the fire originated, heavy flames cut off one firefighter who crawled out of the home. That firefighter is hospitalized with serious burns over a quarter of his body. The American Red Cross is helping 10 to 13 people affected by the fire, the cause of which is being investigated.