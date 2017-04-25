Shields fined for misdemeanor drug charge

Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields will pay a $500 fine after pleading no contest on Monday to a misdemeanor drug charge.

The 29-year-old Shields was found guilty of possession of marijuana from an incident last Oct. 19.

Shields had originally plead not guilty but changed his plea to non contest on Monday. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was dropped as part of the plea.

A criminal complaint says Brown County Drug Task Force members went to Shields’ Ashwaubenon apartment to investigate suspected delivery of marijuana through the mail. Shields reportedly answered the door while talking on a cellphone and smoking a marijuana-laced cigar.

Shields suffered his fourth concussion in the Packers 2016 regular-season opener at Jacksonville. He spent several months on injured reserve and was released in February.