Spring ice storm on tap for northwest Wisconsin

An ice storm appears to be brewing in far northwest Wisconsin. The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter storm watch from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning for Douglas and Bayfield counties, plus much of northeast Minnesota.

Forecasters say the Superior and Bayfield areas will start getting rain or freezing Tuesday night — and the region can expect up to one quarter inch of ice, as much as one inch of snow, and wind gusts of up to 30 miles an hour. The remainder of Wisconsin can expect rain and thunderstorms on and off for the rest of the week.