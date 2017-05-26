D-3 World Series starts today

The 2017 NCAA D-3 College World Series opens today (Friday) at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton. The field doesn’t include any Wisconsin teams and four of the eight teams in the field will be taking the field for the first time in program history.

Only Cal Lutheran and Wheaton (Mass.) have made more than one previous trip to the championship round. Cal Lutheran is making their sixth trip to the final series, but are playing in Appleton for the first time.

Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton will host the D-3 College World Series for the 18th time.

College World Series lineup

Concordia Chicago (33-11) vs. Wash. & Jeff. (38-11) 10:00 a.m.

Oswego St. (32-9) vs. Roanoke (33-17) 1:15 p.m.

UMass Boston (37-10) vs. North Central (IL) (29-16) 4:30 p.m.

Cal Lutheran (35-10) vs. Wheaton (MA) (27-15) 7:45 p.m.

The tournament runs through Wednesday, May 31.