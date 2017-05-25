Toronto plays long ball in 8-4 win over the Brewers

The Toronto Blue Jays clubbed four home runs, three off of Milwaukee starter Matt Garza, on the way to a 8-4 win over the Brewers at Miller Park.

The Blue Jays swept the two game series, sending the Brewers to their third straight defeat. Milwaukee dropped to 25-21 with their lead over the Cardinals and Cubs atop the NL Central Division down to a half game.

Matt Garza set down the Blue Jays first nine hitters before the home runs came. Leadoff hitter Kevin Pillar led off the fourth inning with a solo home run. Two batters later, Jose Bautista homered off the scoreboard in center.

Toronto busted the game open in the sixth with two more home run. Devon Travis led off the inning with a home run to center, the third of the game off of Garza.

Oliver Drake came on in relief, walking Chris Coghlan to lead the bases before serving up a grand slam to infielder Ryan Goins to push the Blue Jays lead to 8-1.

Garza gets credit for allowing six runs in 5 1/3 innings, falling to 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA.

The Brewers open a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Miller Park tonight. Zach Davies (5-2, 5.44) pitches for the Brewers. Arizona will go with left hander Robbie Ray (3-3, 3.91).

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Matt Garza :20

AUDIO: Matt Garza says he made some mistakes :10