Storms leave trail of damage across Wisconsin

Damage assessments are underway, after strong storms that swept across western and southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening.

Tod Pritchard with Wisconsin Emergency Management says Pierce, Green, Burnett, and Grant counties were all hit by high winds, with as many as three possible tornado touchdowns reported. Pritchard says there were a lot of downed trees, homes damaged, and people left without power in the wake of the storms, which brought sustained winds of 80 miles an hour in some areas.

One person was injured in Pierce County near Ellsworth, when a barn partially collapsed. Pritchard says their injuries were non-life threatening.

The National Weather Service and local officials are currently working to confirm where tornadoes may have touched down. Pritchard says there are probable locations in Pierce and Green counties, while they are also working to determine if it was a tornado or just strong winds that caused damage in Grant County.