Weather Service says Wednesday storms included at least 8 tornados

The National Weather Service has made a preliminary determination on Wednesday’s severe weather in Northeast Wisconsin. “Preliminary, right now, we’re looking at eight tornadoes of EF0 to EF1.”

Meteorologist Phil Kurimski said it is the second most outbreaks his office has seen in a 24-hour span, two shy of the record that was set on April 10, 2011.

Kurimski noted there were touchdowns in three area counties. “We had some in the Appleton area. We also had some just west of Green Bay, like the Pulaski area. The Nichols area in Shawno County.”

While some barely touched down, Kurimski says the longest trail was 5.9 miles. “(It was in the) southeast end of Appleton, right near the 441, Highway 10 area, just south of Appleton, toward the Village of Little Chute.”

Click here to see a full list of the tornadoes, along with additional details.

WTAQ