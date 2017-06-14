Wisconsin basketball adds pair of walk-ons

Wisconsin head basketball coach Greg Gard announced Wednesday that sophomore transfer Trevor Anderson and freshman Walt McGrory have been admitted to the University of Wisconsin and will walk on to the men’s basketball team. The duo joins freshmen Brad Davison (Maple Grove, MN), Kobe King (La Crosse, WI) and Nathan Reuvers (Lakeville, MN) to give the Badgers five newcomers for the 2017-18 season.

Anderson (Stevens Point, WI) transferred to UW after playing one season at Green Bay. During his freshman campaign, Anderson started the first 20 games of the season before a back injury sidelined him for the rest of the year. He averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game with the Phoenix, shooting 40% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range.

As a prep, Anderson finished as the all-time leading scorer in Stevens Point Area Senior High School history with 2,360 points, the eighth-most points in the history of Wisconsin high school basketball. His teams compiled a 100-6 career record, including back-to-back WIAA Division I State Championships in 2015 and 2016. As a senior in 2016, Anderson was named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball, AP Player of the Year and recognized with the Wisconsin Hall of Fame Male Athlete of the Year award after averaging 24.6 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 64% from the floor and 55% from 3-point range.

McGroy is the leading scorer in Edina High School history with 2,126 career points. He put together a big senior season, averaging 26.3 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists a game. A four-time All-Lake Conference honoree, McGrory served as team captain as both a junior and senior and was the Edina Scholar Athletic Award winner in 2017. McGrory began his Varsity career as an eighth grader and went on to earn five varsity basketball letters. He will walk-on at Wisconsin after turning down scholarship offers from five NCAA Division 1 programs, including Brown, Drake, Furman, Maine and South Dakota State.